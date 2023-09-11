© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
First Voice Generation | Screening with Q&A

WKAR Public Media
Published September 11, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT
First Voice Generation, a WKAR film screening with Q&A: Thursday, Sept. 28, at 7pm

First Voice Generation | RSVP HERE

Thu., Sept. 28, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. | Join the conversation around and screening of First Voice Generation, a film that follows the stories of three Latino high school students in Holland, Michigan, during an unprecedented global pandemic year

Join the conversation after the film. Scheduled panel includes:

  • Emily Sorroche, associate director of DEI in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at MSU
  • Cynthia Martinez, film producer
  • Nayeli Mora, film protagonist
  • Gael Figueroa-Enriquez, film protagonist

WHERE
WKAR Studios
Communication Arts & Sciences Building
Michigan State University

PARKING is available in the adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5. FREE after 6 p.m. on weekdays.
1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824
Google maps link: goo.gl/maps/upLFokCJxKK2

This event is free, but RSVP here is appreciated. 

More About the Film
First Voice Generation follows the stories of three Latino high school students in Holland, Michigan, during an unprecedented global pandemic year. Each student struggles with their identity growing up in a historically Dutch community, feeling that they don't belong because they are children of Mexican immigrants. They each dream of being the first in their family to go to college, but a year of challenges ensues with virtual learning and the realization that the cost of affording college seems impossible.

