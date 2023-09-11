First Voice Generation | Screening with Q&A

First Voice Generation | RSVP HERE

Thu., Sept. 28, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. | Join the conversation around and screening of First Voice Generation, a film that follows the stories of three Latino high school students in Holland, Michigan, during an unprecedented global pandemic year

Join the conversation after the film. Scheduled panel includes:



Emily Sorroche , associate director of DEI in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at MSU

Cynthia Martinez, film producer

Nayeli Mora, film protagonist

, film protagonist Gael Figueroa-Enriquez, film protagonist

WHERE

WKAR Studios

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in the adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5. FREE after 6 p.m. on weekdays.

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

Google maps link: goo.gl/maps/upLFokCJxKK2

This event is free, but RSVP here is appreciated.

More About the Film

First Voice Generation follows the stories of three Latino high school students in Holland, Michigan, during an unprecedented global pandemic year. Each student struggles with their identity growing up in a historically Dutch community, feeling that they don't belong because they are children of Mexican immigrants. They each dream of being the first in their family to go to college, but a year of challenges ensues with virtual learning and the realization that the cost of affording college seems impossible.