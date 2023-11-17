© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Families Celebrate Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR | Fall 2023

WKAR Public Media
Published November 17, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST
Visitors pose with Daniel Tiger in front of colorful hanging tiles.
Johnny McGraw
/
WKAR-MSU
Visitors pose with Daniel Tiger at Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR.

On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, hundreds of visitors came out to Impression 5 Science Center in Lansing to attend Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR.

This free special event for kids and families focused on being kind and thoughtful toward others.

Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat from the PBS KIDS® show Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood were there for StoryTime with Mrs. Pizzo and posed for photos with fans.

Children and their families explored the science center and had a chance to meet some of the helpers in their community.

We extend a special thanks to PNC Grow up Great for their support and to the activity partners who helped make the day a rich experience for families: Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, Michigan State University Extension, Lansing School District Universal Preschool, MSU Community Music School, Lansing Community College Health and Human Services Division, Lansing Fire Department, Greater Lansing Area Moms, Michigan Community Visiting Nurses Association, Michigan Operation Lifesaver, CACS Head Start, Ingham ISD Early Childhood, Capital Area District Libraries.

PHOTO GALLERY

Woman holding up book as she reads, with Daniel Tiger costume character
1 of 12  — bmnd-20231024_6123.JPG
At StoryTime with Mrs. Pizzo. Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, reads a Daniel Tiger story with help from Daniel Tiger.
Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU
WKAR team members hand out free WKAR items to visitors.
2 of 12  — bmnd-20231024_6175.JPG
Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU
A child offers their sticker to Katerina Kittycat at Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR.
3 of 12  — bmnd-20231024_6247.JPG
Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU
Members of the Lansing Fire Department pose with a fire truck in front of Impression 5 Science Center.
4 of 12  — bmnd-20231024_6072.JPG
Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU
Visitors pose with Katerina Kittycat at Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR.
5 of 12  — bmnd-20231024_6419.JPG
Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU
PNC partners pose with Daniel Tiger at Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR.
6 of 12  — bmnd-20231024_6379.JPG
Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU
Visitors stop at the Head Start partner table at Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR.
7 of 12  — bmnd-20231024_6309.JPG
Johnny McGraw / Johnny McGraw
Two children get their photo taken with Daniel Tiger at Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR.
8 of 12  — bmnd-20231024_6329.JPG
Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU
Robin Pizzo and other WKAR team members hand out free books to visiting families at Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR.
9 of 12  — bmnd-20231024_6031.JPG
Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU
Visitors pose with Daniel Tiger at Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR.
10 of 12  — bmnd-20231024_6146.JPG
Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU
Visitors line up to pose with Daniel Tiger at Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR.
11 of 12  — bmnd-lobby-wrr.jpg
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, reads to children and their families with Katerina Kittycat during StoryTime with Mrs. Pizzo.
12 of 12  — bmnd-20231024_6187.JPG
Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU

Presented by 
WKAR Family and Impression 5 Science Center

Supported by 
PNC Grow Up Great

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is produced by Fred Rogers Productions.

DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD © 2012, The Fred Rogers Company. All rights reserved.
In Your Community
