Warrior Lawyers: Defenders of Sacred Justice | Screening with Q&A

Warrior Lawyers: Defenders of Sacred Justice | RSVP here

Thu., Nov. 30, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. | Join the conversation at a screening of Warrior Lawyers, an inspiring and compelling one hour documentary that invites viewers into the lives of contemporary Native American role models.

Through the personal and professional stories of American Indian attorneys, tribal judges and their colleagues, the program provides an overview of the major historical, governmental, legal, judicial, and intertwining social issues shaping many federally recognized nations today.

Join the conversation after the film. Scheduled panel includes moderator Emily Proctor, the Tribal Educator of Tribal Governance and Leadership and Community Engagement at the Emmet County Extension Office with MSU, with other panelists to be announced.

The event is free, but RSVP here is appreciated.

WHERE

CAS 145 WKAR Media Auditorium

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in the adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5. FREE after 6 p.m. on weekdays.

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

Google maps link: goo.gl/maps/upLFokCJxKK2

More About the Film

Through the exploration of these over arching and foundational Native American issues, the documentary also reveals how traditional Indigenous values and cultural practices can be effectively utilized to face contemporary tribal challenges as well as promote healing and Sacred Justice in many facets of mainstream society at the county, state and federal levels.

Presented in partnership with

Native American Institute (NAI)

Native American Indigenous Student Organization (NAISO)

Office of Cultural & Academic Transitions (OCAT)