Explore STEM with Curious About Careers | 2024 MSU Science Festival

Sunday, April 14, from 12:00pm to 12:30pm on the MSU Campus | Are you curious about careers in science? Join the hosts of the award-winning WKAR series Curious About Careers as they share insight into their adventures with women who work in STEM-related fields!

Hosts Genesis, Callan, Aikem, and Olivia will present Curious About Careers content and talk about their experiences exploring a variety of careers based in science, technology, engineering, and math. Careers include a professional welder, an engine builder, a power plant director, and more! Carol Yancho, senior producer at WKAR Public Media, is the emcee for this fun presentation.

AGES

Elementary school age and older

WHEN & WHERE

Sunday, April 14, from 12:00pm to 12:30pm

STEM Teaching and Learning Facility Workshop Stage

642 Red Cedar Rd

East Lansing, MI 48824

ABOUT THE MSU SCIENCE FESTIVAL

The MSU Science Festival is a free annual celebration of science, fueled by some of the basic elements essential to scientific inquiry: curiosity, wonder, and discovery.

With events for the whole family to enjoy, the MSU Science Festival explores topics ranging from the ordinary to the extraordinary. From astronomy to music, and chemistry to microbiology; scientists and educators across the state are eager to share the wonder of science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics.