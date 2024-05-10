WKAR at the East Lansing Art Festival

Sat., May 18 and Sun., May 19, 2024 | Please join us at the East Lansing Art Festival for a weekend of creativity and community! As the festival celebrates its 61st year, immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere with over 180 talented artists from across the state and country showcasing their work.

WKAR radio personalities will be at the main stage, so be sure to keep a look out for your favorite hosts. Come visit the WKAR tent for an array of cool swag while supplies last.

Location

Albert Steet Plaza

Downtown East Lansing, MI

For more information, visit elartfest.com

WKAR Public Media is supported in part by East Lansing Art Festival.