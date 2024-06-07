PHOTO GALLERY: WKAR at Grand Slam School Days 2024

Wed., May 29, 2024 | Hundreds of students came out to the third Grand Slam School Days event of the year at Jackson Field in Lansing for the Lugnuts baseball game. Grand Slam School Days are devoted to teachers and students of all ages for a special field trip together that they can look forward to year after year. Students in attendance walked away with free books from the WKAR Family table and a wide variety of WKAR swag, such as WKAR sunhats, yoyos, bags, and bubbles. They also got to meet Buddy from the PBS KIDS show Dinosaur Train.