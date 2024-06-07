PHOTO GALLERY: WKAR at Grand Slam School Days 2024
1 of 11 — lugnuts-240530-IMG_4764.jpeg
Attendees pose with Buddy the dinosaur from Dinosaur Train at Jackson Field.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
2 of 11 — lugnuts-240530-DSC_0156-2.JPG
Kids add WKAR swag to their WKAR Family bags.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
3 of 11 — lugnuts-240530-DSC_0147.JPG
Group of kids looking and picking through the variety of free books provided by the WKAR education team.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
4 of 11 — lugnuts-240530-DSC_0145.JPG
Kids pick through various freebies at the WKAR swag table.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
5 of 11 — lugnuts-240530-IMG_4578.jpeg
Attendees pose in front of the Lansing Lugnuts backdrop with Buddy the dinosaur.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
6 of 11 — lugnuts-240530-DSC_0257.JPG
Kids pick books from the WKAR table.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
7 of 11 — lugnuts-240530-IMG_4698.jpeg
Buddy from Dinosaur Train poses at Jackson Field.
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
8 of 11 — lugnuts-240530-DSC_0159.JPG
Child shows off their WKAR hat with a classmate.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
9 of 11 — lugnuts-240530-DSC_0163.JPG
Kids fill up their WKAR bags with free books and swag.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
10 of 11 — lugnuts-240530-DSC_0132.JPG
Guests look through the book options set out on the WKAR table.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
11 of 11 — lugnuts-240530-IMG_4767.jpeg
Group of kids meet and pose with Buddy the dinosaur.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
Wed., May 29, 2024 | Hundreds of students came out to the third Grand Slam School Days event of the year at Jackson Field in Lansing for the Lugnuts baseball game. Grand Slam School Days are devoted to teachers and students of all ages for a special field trip together that they can look forward to year after year. Students in attendance walked away with free books from the WKAR Family table and a wide variety of WKAR swag, such as WKAR sunhats, yoyos, bags, and bubbles. They also got to meet Buddy from the PBS KIDS show Dinosaur Train.