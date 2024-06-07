© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PHOTO GALLERY: WKAR at Grand Slam School Days 2024

WKAR Public Media | By Sumeya Osman,
Amanda Lada
Published June 7, 2024 at 1:57 PM EDT
Attendees pose with Buddy the dinosaur from Dinosaur Train at Jackson Field.
1 of 11  — lugnuts-240530-IMG_4764.jpeg
Attendees pose with Buddy the dinosaur from Dinosaur Train at Jackson Field.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
Kids add WKAR swag to their WKAR Family bags.
2 of 11  — lugnuts-240530-DSC_0156-2.JPG
Kids add WKAR swag to their WKAR Family bags.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
Children look through the variety of free books provided by the WKAR education team.
3 of 11  — lugnuts-240530-DSC_0147.JPG
Group of kids looking and picking through the variety of free books provided by the WKAR education team.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
Kids pick through various freebies at the WKAR swag table.
4 of 11  — lugnuts-240530-DSC_0145.JPG
Kids pick through various freebies at the WKAR swag table.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
Attendees pose in front of the Lansing Lugnuts backdrop with Buddy the dinosaur.
5 of 11  — lugnuts-240530-IMG_4578.jpeg
Attendees pose in front of the Lansing Lugnuts backdrop with Buddy the dinosaur.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
Kids pick books from the WKAR table.
6 of 11  — lugnuts-240530-DSC_0257.JPG
Kids pick books from the WKAR table.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
Buddy the dinosaur mascot at Jackson Field.
7 of 11  — lugnuts-240530-IMG_4698.jpeg
Buddy from Dinosaur Train poses at Jackson Field.
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
Kids smile while showing off one of the WKAR swag items.
8 of 11  — lugnuts-240530-DSC_0159.JPG
Child shows off their WKAR hat with a classmate.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
Kids fill up their WKAR bags with free books and swag.
9 of 11  — lugnuts-240530-DSC_0163.JPG
Kids fill up their WKAR bags with free books and swag.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
Guests look through the book options
10 of 11  — lugnuts-240530-DSC_0132.JPG
Guests look through the book options set out on the WKAR table.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU
Kids meet and pose with Buddy the dinosaur.
11 of 11  — lugnuts-240530-IMG_4767.jpeg
Group of kids meet and pose with Buddy the dinosaur.
Amanda Lada / WKAR-MSU

Wed., May 29, 2024 | Hundreds of students came out to the third Grand Slam School Days event of the year at Jackson Field in Lansing for the Lugnuts baseball game. Grand Slam School Days are devoted to teachers and students of all ages for a special field trip together that they can look forward to year after year. Students in attendance walked away with free books from the WKAR Family table and a wide variety of WKAR swag, such as WKAR sunhats, yoyos, bags, and bubbles. They also got to meet Buddy from the PBS KIDS show Dinosaur Train.
Sumeya Osman
Sumeya Osman is a Communications Intern in the WKAR Experiential Learning Program
Amanda Lada
Amanda Lada is a Digital Engagement Intern in the WKAR Experiential Learning Program
