Join Us! WKAR at Michigan JazzFest 2024

Celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2024, the Michigan Jazz Festival runs from Wednesday, July 31, to Sunday, August 4 in Lansing’s historic Old Town district.

The festival features music across four stages on Turner Street at Caesar Chavez Avenue: the MICA Stage, MessageMakers Stage, Tripp Stage, and UrbanBeat Stage.

WKAR’s Mike Stratton, host of A Groove Supreme, will be emceeing on festival stages on Friday and Saturday. Come out to the festival and say “hi!” to Mike.

A Groove Supreme airs on Saturdays from 8pm-10pm on WKAR 90.5 FM and streaming.

JazzFest is produced by MICA (Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art).

For the full schedule of Michigan JazzFest, visit https://www.micharts.org/jazzfest-about.

