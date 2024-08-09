WKAR at the Jackson Symphony Orchestra

Fri., Aug. 23, 2024, at 7 p.m. Horace Blackman Park | Look for WKAR's Jamie Paisley at A Salute to America, a free concert by the Jackson Symphony Orchestra.

Come say "hi!" to your favorite WKAR Classical hosts and enjoy an evening of incredible live music.

This concert will pay tribute to America and its steadfast strength in the face of hardship with a mixture of marches, film scores, and iconic works. These pieces are all composed by American composers, including music by Aaron Copland, John Philip Sousa, and John Williams.

Grab your popcorn and pull up a seat for this treasure trove of American classics.

This concert is free, but you can purchase VIP tickets for $30 which include a pre-concert reception at Weatherwax Hall beginning at 6 PM, special seating during the concert in Horace Blackman Park, and one drink ticket.

To learn more about the event, visit https://www.jacksonsymphony.org/concerts-and-events/summer-pops-a-salute-to-america/