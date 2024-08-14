SAVE THE DATE: 2024 Election Information Day

Thu., Sep. 12, at WKAR Studios on Michigan State University campus | Two months ahead of the 2024 election, what issues matter to you as a Michigan voter? What questions would you like answered? Join the conversation with NPR political reporter Don Gonyea and your WKAR news team at 2024 Election Information Day.

7:15pm-8:15pm | Public Q&A with Don Gonyea of NPR News

Don Gonyea, NPR News political reporter, joins Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager, to put the 2024 presidential election into historic perspective and discuss the issues that will impact mid-Michigan. With Q&A from the audience.

FREE REGISTRATION Opens Thu., Aug. 29.

2pm-3pm | Student Q&A with Don Gonyea of NPR News

Special for students! Don Gonyea, NPR News reporter, joins the J-School and WKAR student reporters to share his thoughts on political reporting in 2024 and insights for students pursuing careers in journalism. Journalism students from across mid-Michigan are invited to attend. With Q&A from the audience.

FREE REGISTRATION Opens Thu., Aug. 29.

About Don Gonyea

Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. He has been covering politics full-time for NPR since the 2000 presidential campaign. Gonyea was named NPR White House Correspondent that year and subsequently covered the entirety of the Bush presidency, from 2001-2008. He has served as co-anchor of NPR's election night coverage, and in 2008 Gonyea was the lead reporter covering Barack Obama's presidential campaign for NPR.

Presented by WKAR Public Media in partnership with America Amplified.