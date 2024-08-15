WKAR at Lansing Symphony Orchestra’s Concert in the Park

Tue., Aug. 27, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. Moores Park | Look for your favorite WKAR Classical hosts at Concert in the Park, a free event by the Lansing Symphony Orchestra.

Come enjoy an evening of incredible live music and say "hi!" to Jamie Paisley, Linda Kernohan, and Jody Knol. WKAR will also be giving out free swag while supplies last.

This performance, featuring a robust ensemble, will fill the park with beautiful melodies and harmonies. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a delightful evening with friends and family in a picturesque outdoor setting.

To learn more about the event, visit https://www.lansingsymphony.org/events/concert-park