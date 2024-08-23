WKAR at the 2024 Detroit Jazz Festival

Fri., Aug. 30, through Mon., Sept. 2 | A Groove Supreme host Mike Stratton will be emceeing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this year. If you’re a fan of jazz or live music, come out to the festival and say “hi!” to Mike.

Stratton will be covering his first act on Sunday, Sept. 1, at the JP Morgan Chase Main Stage. From 12:15pm to 1:15pm, Mike will be covering the Michigan State University Jazz Orchestra 1, “The Bebop Spartans,” under the direction of Professor Rodney Whitaker. On Monday, Sept. 2, Mike will cover the Anthony Stanco Quartet, a mid-Michigan based group, from 2:00pm until 3:00pm.

“Every year it’s a thrill to watch Professor Rodney Whitaker introduce another generation of Spartan musicians to the audience at the Detroit Jazz Festival,” said Stratton. “It’s also an honor to represent WKAR at the largest free jazz fest in the U.S.”

The festival runs from Friday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 2, and it will take place at various stages throughout Detroit. Stage locations include the JP Morgan Chase Main Stage at Cadillac Square where Mike will be and several other stages at Hart Plaza.

Listen for an overview on the life and career of Professor Whitaker in an upcoming episode of A Groove Supreme on WKAR.

For the full schedule of the Detroit Jazz Festival, visit www.detroitjazzfest.org.