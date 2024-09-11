Smithsonian National Youth Summit 2024

Fri Sept 20 from 10am - 1pm in WKAR Studio A on the MSU Campus | Join the MSU Museum for the 2024 National Youth Summit, a pivotal event focused on politics and elections. Presented in partnership with WKAR, this summit is your gateway to becoming an informed and active participant in the political process.

This summit features a dynamic panel discussion with two key speakers: ASMSU (Associated Students of Michigan State University) and a representative from the East Lansing City Clerk’s office and the University and Youth Commission. Gain insights into how you can get involved in national and local elections, as well as activism, and learn from experts about shaping our democracy.

For more information and to register for the summit, visit https://museum.msu.edu/events/smithsonian-national-youth-summit-on-elections-and-politics/