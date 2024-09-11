© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Smithsonian National Youth Summit 2024

WKAR Public Media
Published September 11, 2024 at 3:13 PM EDT
National Youth Summit 2024
MSU Museum

Fri Sept 20 from 10am - 1pm in WKAR Studio A on the MSU Campus | Join the MSU Museum for the 2024 National Youth Summit, a pivotal event focused on politics and elections. Presented in partnership with WKAR, this summit is your gateway to becoming an informed and active participant in the political process.

This summit features a dynamic panel discussion with two key speakers: ASMSU (Associated Students of Michigan State University) and a representative from the East Lansing City Clerk’s office and the University and Youth Commission. Gain insights into how you can get involved in national and local elections, as well as activism, and learn from experts about shaping our democracy.

For more information and to register for the summit, visit https://museum.msu.edu/events/smithsonian-national-youth-summit-on-elections-and-politics/
In Your Community
Stay informed with WKAR's comprehensive 2024 Election coverage, available on-air and online. Our team provides accurate and timely information on key issues for mid-Michigan voters. Your support is essential for maintaining strong local journalism. Donate today to make a difference.
DONATE