PBS KIDS Day with WKAR | 2025

Sat. Jan. 25, 2025 10am-1pm

WKAR Studios on the Michigan State campus

Join us for PBS KIDS Day at WKAR!

Bring your family to the WKAR studios to celebrate with fun activities and games for kids.

Meet Lyla and Stu from the PBS KIDS show Lyla in the Loop, explore science with Dr. Rob and the Curious Crew, and get Curious about Careers!

REGISTER HERE Registration is free and optional.

By registering, you help us in planning for this event so we can provide the best experience possible when you visit WKAR. Registration also enables us to provide updates should the program or schedule change.

SCHEDULE

10:00am

Doors Open

Explore fun activities with the Curious Crew and WKAR partners from across our mid-Michigan community.

10:30am and repeating at 11:30am, 12:30pm



Celebrating PBS KIDS!

Science Exploration with Dr. Rob and the Curious Crew in TV Studio A

1:00pm

PBS KIDS Day with WKAR concludes

WHERE

WKAR TV Studios

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

Activity Partners*



MSU Community Music School Greater Lansing Area Moms Lansing School District Universal Preschool Michigan Education Trust Capital Area Community Services Lansing Community College - Health and Human Services Division Capital Area District Libraries Ingham ISD/Great Start Readiness Program MDHHS Environmental Health Bureau Facility for Rare Isotope Beams East Lansing Public Library Big Brothers Big Sisters Michigan Capital Region Fenner Conservancy Michigan State University Extension

*Participating partners are subject to change

Thank you to our other community supporters: REACH Studio Art Center and Communities In Schools of Michigan.

PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

FREE on weekends

Directions at Google Maps

Supported by

MSU Federal Credit Union

*Character, partners and program are subject to change

Lyla in the Loop TM / © 2024 Mighty Picnic LLC, All rights reserved. Lyla in the Loop is produced by Mighty Picnic in Association with Pipeline Studios. Major funding for Lyla in the Loop is provided by: a Ready To Learn Grant from the U.S. Department of Education; the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American People; and public television viewers. The contents of this program were developed under a grant from the Department of Education. However, those contents do not necessarily represent the policy of the Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government. The project is funded by a Ready To Learn grant [PR/Award No. S295A200004, CFDA No. 84.295A] provided by the Department of Education to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. PBS KIDS and the PBS KIDS Logo are trademarks owned by Public Broadcasting Service. Used with permission.