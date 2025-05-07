Join us! WKAR at East Lansing Art Festival

Sat., May 17 and Sun., May 18, 2025 | Join WKAR at the East Lansing Art Festival for a weekend celebrating art and community. Discover the talented work of over 170 artists, enjoy live music and dance performances from groups across the state, and visit local food trucks in the food court to experience cuisine from around the world!

Be on the lookout for your favorite WKAR hosts at the main stage as they present the weekend performance schedule. Next to the main stage, the WKAR team will be stationed all day with swag and program information and invites you to pick up a free book* between 10am and 12pm on Saturday, and record Your WKAR Story between 10am and 12pm each day. Classical host Jamie Paisley will lead the Your WKAR Story recordings on Sunday.

Location:

Albert Street Plaza

Downtown East Lansing, MI

For more information, visit https://www.elartfest.com/

WKAR Public Media is supported in part by East Lansing Art Festival.

*While supplies last.

