Job Posting #1001001: Communications Manager I

EMPLOYMENT

Communications Manager I

WKAR Public Media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Position Summary

The Communication Manager I at WKAR Public Media coordinates, assembles and distributes information pertaining to all WKAR Public Media entities, which includes online communications and the publication of news releases, brochures and/or related print materials. This position is part of WKAR’s communication team, which provides support to development, education, radio, television, and digital units in addition to the broad communication needs of WKAR.

WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television, radio, and digital content and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, WKAR Family, and WKAR Ready to Learn.

This position has opportunity for a hybrid working schedule with a minimum of three days per week in-office. Remote work agreements are continuously assessed based on the needs of the organization and follow policy and guidance provided by MSU and ComArtSci.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES



Plans, creates, produces, photographs, edits, records and drafts releases and feature materials for online communications, media, and publications in order to inform the public and University of issues and events for all WKAR entities.

Identifies sources of information, researches, surveys and interviews to obtain information.

Composes, edits, designs, records, produces and duplicates digital or printed programs or materials.

Coordinates and approves the work of graphic artists, photographers and printers; and monitors work in progress.

Assists with web development and technological enhancements for the unit.

Maintains and updates files including statistical reports, metadata and analytics

Assists with negotiating rates and orders advertising for print, billboard, television or radio.

Contributes to the overall growth and engagement strategies for social media.

Executes innovative social media marketing campaigns to support traditional media, public relations, and advertising activities and to promote department events.

Supports social media goal setting, execution, tracking, and reporting.

Serves as a liaison with other University departments including University Communications.

This position is part of the WKAR Communications team with the opportunity to work with broadcast professionals and student interns.

The ideal candidate will have strong writing skills and the ability to create compelling and creative design to promote the WKAR brands.

This position provides first level supervision over student employees.

Occasional evening and weekend hours will be required. Some travel will be required. Public speaking may be required.

Minimum Requirements



Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree program in Journalism, Telecommunications, or Public Relations

One to three years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in public and media relations, including composing and editing for print, online and/or broadcast media, and/or marketing, advertising, and creative services

Experience creating and managing content for social media channels

or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Desired Qualifications



Experience in design, including desktop publishing; web design; presentation

Education or professional experience in photography

Education or professional experience in videography and video editing

Experience in public speaking

Internship experience or work history in public media

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, age, disability or protected veteran status.

Required Application Materials

For consideration, please submit:



Cover letter

Resume

Work samples

Special Instructions

Work Hours

Occasional evening and weekend hours will be required.

Remote Work Statement

MSU strives to provide a flexible work environment and this position has been designated as remote-friendly. Remote-friendly means some or all of the duties can be performed remotely as mutually agreed upon.

To apply, please refer to Posting #1001001 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu.

Applications close at 11:55pm on Nov 19, 2024.