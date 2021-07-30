Job Posting #727515: Financial Analyst I

Employment

Financial Analyst I

WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University

The financial analyst position works in WKAR's business office to perform a wide-variety of fiscal, compliance, grant, and human resources functions to support business needs of WKAR. As Financial Analyst with WKAR, your responsibilities will include but are not limited to;

Work closely with the fiscal officer on monthly and annual reporting needs, including preparation of financial statements, annual external audit, CPB annual financial reports, and SABS/SAS.

Assist in creation and monitoring of annual budgets Provide pre and post award support for all WKAR grants, acting as fiscal officer for all grant accounts.

Complete all internal billings and external billings for WKAR activities

Processing all student and temporary employee hiring, termination, overtime/shift differential adjustments and other tasks as needed.

Oversee all EEO activity and compile annual report in compliance with FCC regulations.

Oversee compliance of annual CPB anti-harassment training Process cost distributions organization-wide.

Unit Specific Education/Experience/Skills

Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree program in accounting or finance with relevant course work in business administration; six months to one year of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in accounting, auditing or financial analysis, office procedures; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Desired Qualifications



Four-year college degree in a business-related field or in a field which corresponds to the particular department of employment

Experience with pre and post award grant support

Proven experience with database management (e.g. Kuali Coeus, Kuali Financial Systems)

Experience in use of analysis and reporting tools in Business Intelligence, Query Studio, OSP/CGA tools

Experience with EBS, SAP, MSU HR actions/transactions

Three years or more of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in office procedures

One to three years of related or expansive work experience in accounting policies and procedures, and strong technical skills including working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Knowledge of human resource functions and activities

Experience in broadcasting industry, public media preferred Self-motivated, forward thinking

Ability to collaborate across departments and with various stakeholders

Strong organizational and analytical skills. Detail oriented

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, age, disability or protected veteran status.

Required Application Materials

Please submit your resume, cover letter, and contact information for three professional references.

Special Instructions

The university is requiring all MSU students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with limited exceptions. Learn more at: https://msu.edu/together-we-will/

For additional job requirements and information, please refer to Posting #727515 and complete an online application at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://jobs.msu.edu. The application deadline is September 23, 2021.

MSU is an affirmative action, equal opportunity employer. MSU is committed to achieving excellence through cultural diversity. The university actively encourages applications and/or nominations of women, persons of color, veterans and persons with disabilities.



