Job Posting 766902: Assistant Director of Corporate Support / Development Officer I

Working/Functional Title

Assistant Director of Corporate Support

Position Summary

This position will serve as Assistant Director of Corporate Support and will participate as a collaborative member of WKAR's development team to promote and sell on-air and digital sponsorship of public radio and TV programming. This role identifies prospects, delivers customized presentations, and establishes customer relationships to acquire and retain business support to meet WKAR’s financial goals. This role will be responsible for facilitating effective communication and collaboration across departments, particularly Radio and TV, as it relates to development tasks, productions, and events.

This role will work directly with the Senior Director of Development on related projects including but not limited to:



Develop and maintain strong relationships with businesses, corporations, advertising agencies, and organizations to acquire and maintain support through underwriting agreements.

Prepare proposals for WKAR radio, TV, and digital platforms

Maintain records of contact information, meeting notes, follow up plan, and renewal dates

Write effective and compliant underwriting messages

Understand and utilize industry software to enter and schedule contracts accurately

Monitor production and meet deadlines based upon agreements

Provide customer service to clients

Unit Specific Education/Experience/Skills

Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree in communications, marketing, broadcast journalism, or a related field. One to three years of work experience in professional fundraising, public relations, marketing, or a related field. Track record of executing successful fundraising agreements. Experience creating a successful customer service experience; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Desired Qualifications



Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Experience in public speaking and professional writing

Professional fundraising experience in public media, broadcasting, non-profit charitable organization, special-event fund raising or higher education

Success in recruiting donors and members

Ability to demonstrate positive results from donor-centered fundraising, grant writing, direct mail projects, specialevents

Digital, broadcast radio and television experience

Knowledge of data inquiry and reporting

Familiarity with public media content and WKAR's Emmy award-winning local productions

Highly self-motivated, dynamic, accomplished, responsive and collaborative individual with the ability to think and act strategically

Project management experience

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, age, disability or protected veteran status.

Required Application Materials

Please submit your resume along with a cover letter addressing your extent of fundraising experience, and why you feel this position would be a positive career move for you. Please include the names and email addresses of three professional references. A writing sample is requested, see further instructions below.

Together-we-will Statement

The university is requiring all MSU students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with limited exceptions. Learn more at: https://msu.edu/together-we-will/

Special Instructions

In less than 500 words, provide a writing sample telling us what you enjoy about working in fundraising.

Work Hours

STANDARD 8-5

Applications Close: Apr 15, 2022 Eastern Daylight Time