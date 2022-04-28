Job Posting 769531: Lead Master Control Operator / Production Assistant

Position Summary

The Lead Master Control Operator monitors on air broadcast signals for WKAR Television and Radio, prepares content for air, operates the Broadcast Automation System to air programs and program breaks per the Program logs and Traffic Management system, records programs from satellite feeds, ingests media from various sources, monitors and controls transmitter output, maintains transmitter logs and discrepancy logs, edits promotional content, and assists the Traffic and Engineering departments as needed. In addition, the Lead MCO ensures that all Operators have sufficient training, oversees projects, and supervises Master Control area when Chief Engineer is unavailable.

Helps to assure a high-quality broadcast by monitoring on air broadcast signals, operating the Broadcast Automation System, following the program log or automation list to air programs and breaks, monitoring and controlling the transmitter output, quickly diagnosing and taking proper steps in order to resolve any on-air problems which might occur.

Works closely with Traffic department to execute, edit, update, and appends playlists.

Provides support for future broadcasts by recording programs from satellite feeds; quality checking, captioning, legalizing, and ingesting media from various sources.

Helps to assure compliance with applicable regulations and standards by maintaining transmitter, EAS, and discrepancy logs, equipment incident reports, and program logs.

Assists with on-air station and program promotion through basic editing of promos and interstitial content and performing associated traffic functions.

Communicates regularly and effectively with co-workers, engineers, supervisor, management, and various departments within WKAR.

Contributes to a work environment that encourages knowledge of and adherence to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion plans of WKAR and Michigan State University

Remains competent and current through self-directed professional reading, developing professional contacts with colleagues, attending professional development courses, and attending training and/or courses as required by the Chief Engineer.

Schedules and executes training to ensure all Master Control Operators have up to date information on equipment and systems, and are able to perform all duties, procedures, and operations in the Master Control area.

Manages projects and upgrades in the Master Control area as directed by Chief Engineer.

Supervises operations in the Master Control area when Chief Engineer is unavailable.

Helps to ensure the overall success of WKAR TV by performing all other duties as assigned.

Knowledge normally acquired in the first two or three years in college, technical, vocational or business school in Telecommunications with course work in television and film production; six months to a year of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in working with television equipment, lighting techniques, camera work, film and audio production; or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Must be able to work a flexible schedule including mornings, afternoons, evenings, weekends, and occasionally overnights.

Operational knowledge and experience with master control activities and function;

General mechanical or technical aptitude and a general knowledge of, and experience in, a technical skill, craft, or trade;

Multitask and work independently in a fast paced environment;

Ability to follow verbal and written direction;

Ability to interpret and ensure proper execution of program logs; attention to detail; computer literacy and familiarity with graphical user interfaces (GUI);

Ability to develop knowledge of, respect for, and skills to engage with those of other cultures or backgrounds.

Resume

Cover letter

Summary of Physical Demands

On an occasional basis, must be able to insert and remove rack equipment weighing up to 70 pounds with the help of another employee.

Applications Close: Apr 28, 2022 Eastern Daylight Time

