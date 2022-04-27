Job Posting 774576: Broadcast Traffic Coordinator/Office Assistant III

Broadcast Traffic Coordinator / Office Assistant III

WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University

Position Summary

WKAR Public Media, the NPR & PBS affiliate at Michigan State University seeks a passionate, experienced, and detailed Broadcast Traffic Coordinator to schedule and maintain all aspects of programs and interstitials for multiple TV and Radio channels for WKAR, while adhering to tight deadlines. In this role, you will collaborate with various teams in WKAR to initiate and update all interstitial material including but not limited to promos, miscellaneous/fillers, ID’s, super imposed and sales spots utilizing Myers ProTrack as well as place sales spots according to contracts, flights, and strategically optimize sales inventory.

A successful candidate will possess outstanding attention to detail and organizational skills, time management skills, communication skills, and the ability to troubleshoot and resolve problems quickly. Knowledge of Myers ProTrack and PBS experience preferred.

Additional duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to;

Generate, modify, and publish broadcast logs

Schedule and manipulate interstitials utilizing flights and standard administration

Troubleshoot and correct operational issues

Maintain and troubleshoot databases to exhibit accurate information

Collaborate with colleagues to facilitate proper placement of programs, sales, and promotional interstitials

Assist in the creation and application of standard operating procedures and training programs

Unit Specific Education/Experience/Skills

Knowledge normally acquired through a high school education; three to five years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in word processing, spreadsheet, database, and data analysis or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Two years or more of applicable broadcast experience with training in traffic and master control operations; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Desired Qualifications

• Excellent organizational skills with a strong attention to detail

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Clear ability to multitask and prioritize while working under the pressure of tight deadlines

• An ability to troubleshoot and resolve problems quickly

• A “can-do” customer service attitude, previous experience working with clients

• Proven ability to work both independently and as a member of a team

• PBS experience a plus

• Knowledge of Myers ProTrack a plus

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, age, disability or protected veteran status.

Required Application Materials



Resume

Cover letter

Together-we-will Statement

The university is requiring all MSU students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with limited exceptions. Learn more at: https://msu.edu/together-we-will/

Work Hours

STANDARD 8-5

Remote Work Statement

MSU strives to provide a flexible work environment and this position has been designated as remote-friendly. Remote-friendly means some or all of the duties can be performed remotely as mutually agreed upon.

Apply at careers.msu.edu

Advertised: Apr 27, 2022 Eastern Daylight Time

Applications close: May 10, 2022 Eastern Daylight Time