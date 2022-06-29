Job Posting 794049: Classical Music Producer / Producer/Host Radio I

Classical Music Producer / Producer/Host Radio I

Position Summary

WKAR seeks a Classical Music Producer who shares our mission to champion music as a vital ingredient to the cultural community in Mid-Michigan. The ideal candidate will have a passionate and engaging manner, with personality and integrity. They have the desire to inspire, serve, and engage with a diverse audience of listeners as well in the community. They will also be music curious, seeking connections with other genres, history, and the world at large.

Reporting to the Program Director of WKAR, the individual will be responsible for updating the Music Library software with both new and local focus. They will also serve as a back-up on-air host and producer for scheduled shifts/hours as needed. Presents on-air and digital content supporting WKAR’s music strategy, which is aligned to WKAR’s mission to champion music as a vital cultural resource and DEI agenda to celebrate and cultivate diverse voices in music. Primary production coordinator underwriting content, plus station fundraising and promotions, as necessary. Participates in on-air fundraising, responds to emails, calls and correspondence from listeners, makes occasional station appearances for fundraising and promotions, and assists in music programming and scheduling as necessary.

Essential functions of position include but are not limited to:



On-call host and producer for classical music programs as needed

Contribute digital content for the web, newsletters, blogs, and social media

Participate as a team member on initiatives to champion, current and desired, diversity within Classical music

Produce programs or features as necessary to strengthen WKAR’s public service and mission

Primary voice and producer for on-air underwriting/development materials.

Assists in music programming and scheduling as necessary

Respond to listener questions and comments

Facilitate educational outreach initiatives set forth by WKAR Director of Education

Performs other duties as assigned

Unit Specific Education/Experience/Skills



Bachelor's degree in broadcasting, music, or related fields or an equivalent combination of music education, performance and broadcast experience.

One to three years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in on-air broadcasting and broadcast operations, the use of related equipment, FCC regulations and familiarity with various music; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

An engaging, conversational on-air delivery

Strong knowledge of Classical music periods, composers, major works, and artists

Experience with radio automation, playback, and other studio equipment (Zetta preferred)

Experience with audio editing software (Adobe Audition preferred)

Experience with music scheduling software (Music Master preferred)

Strong writing and organizational skills

Experience in on-air fundraising

Comfort in front of learners from all age groups

Strong team player committed to working with department and station colleagues to achieve collective goals

Desired Qualifications



Social media experience

Experience producing multimedia content

Experience producing digital content for multiple platforms

Comfort and curiosity with foreign languages

Required Application Materials



Resume

Cover letter addressing your extent of producing/hosting and why you feel this position would be a positive career move for you

Work samples/links, if available

Work Hours

STANDARD 8-5

Remote Work Statement

MSU strives to provide a flexible work environment and this position has been designated as remote-friendly. Remote-friendly means some or all of the duties can be performed remotely as mutually agreed upon.

