Job Posting 799807: Politics & Civics Reporter / Producer/Host Radio II

Politics & Civics Reporter / Producer/Host Radio II

WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University

Position Summary

WKAR Public Media, the NPR & PBS affiliate at Michigan State University seeks a passionate, experienced, and dedicated journalist for its on-air broadcasts and digital media. In this role, you will work closely with the Managing Editor to produce news stories involving statewide and local political and civic topics. Examples include, but are not limited to: laws and ordinances, elections, policing, social and equity reforms, and transparency. General assignment reporting will also be required when needed.

As a successful candidate, you will have extensive knowledge of local, regional and national current events and issues. This reporter will also be available to fill-in for edits and news magazine hosting when needed. News content will be distributed via WKAR Radio, TV, our digital platforms, and regional and national partner media outlets. You will report to the Managing Editor.

Duties & Responsibilities



Work with Managing Editor to develop vision and scope of WKAR’s governmental and civics reporting.

Research, report, write, and produce multimedia spot and feature stories for WKAR’s air and its digital platforms efficiently and on tight deadline as assigned by Managing Editor.

Cultivate sources and consistently pitch creative, thoughtful and original story ideas that demonstrate understanding of the issues facing the communities served by WKAR.

Use social media to break news, engage audiences and expand one’s source base.

Fill-in for show hosting and edits as needed for radio and television.

Participate in pledge fund drives.

Participate in marketing activities, community engagement projects and other audience interactions as assigned on behalf of WKAR.

Participate in on-air and online fundraising as needed.

Mentor news interns and student journalists.

Other duties as assigned.

WKAR is a division of the College of Communication Arts & Sciences at Michigan State University. It includes WKAR AM and FM, WKAR-TV, WKAR.org, the Radio Reading Service, and WKAR Ready-To-Learn, and reaches more than a half-million mid-Michigan residents each week, and contributes to the educational experience of Michigan State University's 50,000-plus student body. For additional information, please visit www.wkar.org.

Unit Specific Education/Experience/Skills



Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree program in Telecommunications, Journalism, or Broadcast Production

Three to five years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in radio production, broadcast operations, rules and regulations and interviewing, digital or print reporting; or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Experience with editorial process of radio, print, or commercial tv or other type of newsroom

Experience covering national, state, or local governments

Desired Qualifications



Proven on-air reporting and hosting experience. Ability to work live and pre-recorded.

Prior experience with a radio automation system and a content management system.

Proficiency with automation systems, Adobe Creative Cloud, and newsroom management software.

Experience producing content for national media (NPR)

Skilled at mixing and editing one’s own audio reports, including in the field.

Skilled at writing crisp, clear news reports on deadline for web.

Willing and able to take still photos and video in the field.

Ability to travel throughout Michigan and work flexible hours when necessary.

Sound and ethical judgment, with a commitment to objectivity, balance and fairness.

Strong reporting, writing and technical skills.

Self-motivated team player with a track record of producing daily news stories and features of interest to local audiences.

Ability to handle multiple projects in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment.

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, age, disability or protected veteran status.

Required Application Materials

Please submit your resume along with a cover letter addressing your experience in professional, commercial or public radio news experience and why you feel this position would be a positive career move for you. Please include the names and email addresses of three (3) professional references along with three (3) work samples or a link to your professional portfolio.

Together-we-will Statement

The university is requiring all MSU students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with limited exceptions. Learn more at: https://msu.edu/together-we-will/

Work Hours

STANDARD 8-5

Remote Work Statement

MSU strives to provide a flexible work environment and this position has been designated as remote-friendly. Remote-friendly means some or all of the duties can be performed remotely as mutually agreed upon.

Advertised: Jul 20, 2022 Eastern Daylight Time

Applications close: Aug 2, 2022 11:55 Eastern Daylight Time

