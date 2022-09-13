Job Posting 810285: Business Office Assistant
Business Office Assistant
WKAR Public media – Michigan State University
WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.
Job Summary
This position will work within WKAR’s Business Office to initiate and process accounting transactions for the business office – including disbursement vouchers, general error corrections, requisitions, internal audit adjustments, and other actions as necessary, to ensure vendors are paid in a timely manner. This position serves as point-person for accounting transactions organization-wide.
EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE
- Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by high school education
- Three to five years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in word processing, spreadsheet, and database; maintaining account ledgers, or an equivalent combination of education and experience
- Strong organizational skills
- High attention to detail
To apply, please refer to Posting #810285 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu.
Applications close at 11:55 pm on September 13, 2022.