Job Posting 810285: Business Office Assistant

EMPLOYMENT

Business Office Assistant

WKAR Public media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Job Summary

This position will work within WKAR’s Business Office to initiate and process accounting transactions for the business office – including disbursement vouchers, general error corrections, requisitions, internal audit adjustments, and other actions as necessary, to ensure vendors are paid in a timely manner. This position serves as point-person for accounting transactions organization-wide.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE



Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by high school education

Three to five years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in word processing, spreadsheet, and database; maintaining account ledgers, or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Strong organizational skills

High attention to detail

To apply, please refer to Posting #810285 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu.

Applications close at 11:55 pm on September 13, 2022.

