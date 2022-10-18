Job Posting 819065: Communications Manager I

EMPLOYMENT

Communications Manager I

WKAR Public media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Job Summary

This position is part of WKAR’s communications team, which provides support to development, education, radio, television, and digital units in addition to the broad communication needs of WKAR. The Communications Manager will coordinate, assemble, and distribute information pertaining to all WKAR Public Media entities, which includes online communications and the publication of news releases, brochures and/or related print materials.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

• Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree program in Journalism, Telecommunications, or Public Relations or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

• One to three years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in public and media relations, including composing and editing for print, online and/or broadcast media, and/or marketing, advertising, and creative services.

• Experience creating and managing content for social media channels

• Strong writing skills

• Strong organizational skills with the ability to set and manage priorities while handling multiple assignments

• Ability to create compelling and creative design to promote WKAR brands

To apply, please refer to Posting #819065 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu. Applications close at 11:55 pm on October 18, 2022.

