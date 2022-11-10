Job Posting #820286: Director of Digital Engagement

EMPLOYMENT

Director of Digital Engagement

WKAR Public media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Job Summary

The Director of Digital Engagement at WKAR will work under the direction of the Senior Director of Television and Digital Operations to develop and lead the organization’s digital strategy and execution. In this role, you will use data, critical thinking, and creativity to develop innovative digital initiatives that effectively increase WKAR’s online following, donor support, and audience engagement.

As a successful candidate, you will lead and execute all day-to-day operations related to the implementation of various elements of WKAR’s digital engagement strategy. This position will work with WKAR’s Communications Director to ensure digital engagement efforts align with WKAR’s Communication Strategy.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree program in Journalism, Telecommunications, Marketing, Advertising, Public Relations, Communication, Digital Marketing, IT, or related field.

Three to five years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in public and media relations.

Proven experience working across departments including with various stakeholders at all levels of an organization.

Experience using reporting and metrics to make recommendations to department leaders and/or senior leadership.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.