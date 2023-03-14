Job Posting #847204: Network Engineer

EMPLOYMENT

Network Engineer

WKAR Public Media - Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Job Summary

WKAR is seeking a Network Engineer to help innovate, build, and support WKAR's rapidly expanding NextGen Television Facilities.

Reporting to the Director of Broadcast Technology, the Network Engineer will be a key part of the team responsible for the coordination, implementation, operation, and upkeep of WKAR’s linear and nonlinear broadcast facilities including all systems and networks therein. This position will take the lead in managing the technical aspects of the federal grant funded ATSC 3.0 Educational project.

Additionally, this position will develop and maintain networking, security, backup, firewall rules, VPN connections, and redundancy strategies for interconnected systems/equipment in the Innovation Lab and throughout the facility.

In addition to a competitive salary, this position will enjoy the spectacular benefits that Michigan State University has to offer:



Retirement program with 10% employer matching

Health, prescription drug, dental, and life insurance coverage at no additional cost

Flexible paid time off

East Lansing, Michigan continuously ranks as a ‘best place to live’ for its affordable living, small town charm, vibrant arts, and local activities – not to mention it’s only a short drive to Michigan’s captivating Great Lakes and beautiful scenic views.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE



Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree program in Electronics/Media Technologies, Electrical Engineering.

Three to five years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work in troubleshooting, supporting, and maintaining complex computer networks, including the implementation of firewall rules to facilitate specific functions between subnets while maintaining security and 24/7 uptime; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Three to five years of work experience in the operation of maintenance of broadcast equipment, television studio equipment, and high-powered RT transmitters.

Experience troubleshooting, supporting, and maintaining complex IT/broadcast systems.

Experience working with internal and external stakeholders to identify and develop technical solutions.

Must reside within range of WKAR-TV broadcast signal for the ability to troubleshoot on-site as needed.

To apply, please refer to Posting #847204 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu. Applications close at 11:55 pm on March 14, 2023.