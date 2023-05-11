Job Posting #855170: News Editor

EMPLOYMENT

News Editor

WKAR Public Media - Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Position Summary

The News Editor at WKAR works closely with WKAR’s news and digital content teams as well as student interns to facilitate the creation of meaningful and thought-provoking multimedia news content. News content will be distributed via WKAR Radio, TV, our digital platforms and regional and national partner media outlets. You will report to WKAR’s News Director.

In this role, you will plan, edit, and schedule content, as well as fill-in for the news director and on-air hosts as needed. Additionally, you will build community relations and support to the WKAR community and work on special projects as assigned.

WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television, radio, and digital content and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, WKAR Family, and WKAR Ready to Learn.

Essential functions of the position include but are not limited to:



Work closely with the news staff to develop story ideas.

Evaluate pitches.

Create story assignments and establishes deadlines.

Serve as the primary editor of WKAR’s news content and provides coaching and feedback to news staff during the process.

Ensure content meets NPR standards.

Schedule content for distribution.

Assist reporters in formatting news content for distribution via web and social media.

Ensure WKAR has an open, responsive, and engaged relationship with the community and audience.

Participate in organizational events and fundraising activities.

Appear as a representative of WKAR as required and appropriate.

This position has opportunity for a hybrid working schedule based on the needs of the organization. Core work hours will be 11:00am to 6:00pm with opportunity for a flexible schedule depending on coverage needs of the day as well as station needs including fundraising and special broadcasts. Occasional late evening editing will be required.

Unit Specific Education/Experience/Skills:

Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree program in in broadcasting, communication, music or similar field; three to five years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in academic organization and procedures, editing a variety of formats, such as news releases, research papers, and feature articles; and knowledge of design and printing techniques; word processing, desktop publishing, database, spreadsheet, and presentation software; employment or experience in radio, print, or digital newsroom; may require experience in supervision and experience with web site design, maintenance and communication; may require the ability to read, write, and translate one or more foreign languages; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Desired Qualifications:



Prior experience with a radio automation system and a content management system.

Experience working with social media.

Experience hosting, reporting, or editing.

Proven on-air reporting and hosting experience. Ability to work live and pre-recorded.

Proficiency with content management systems, Adobe Creative Cloud, radio automation systems, and newsroom management software.

Superior research, writing, audio and electronic media production skills.

Ability to work independently and communicate effectively with a wide range of people and p

To apply, please refer to Posting #855170 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu. Applications close at 11:55 pm on May 11, 2023.