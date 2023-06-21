Job Posting #870781: Network Engineer

EMPLOYMENT

Network Engineer

WKAR Public Media - Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Position Summary

WKAR is looking to grow by adding a Network Engineer that will help to innovate, build, and support our television and radio broadcast facilities. Reporting to the Director of Broadcast Technology, the Network Engineer is a full-time position that is a key part of the team responsible for the coordination, implementation, operation, and upkeep of WKAR’s technical infrastructure.

Essential Functions



Design and maintain computer networks according to departmental/platform/vendor/security requirements. Requirements include rapid transfer of files over 1 TB between subnets, and transport of multicast data packets for linear broadcast services using Layer 3 switches. Responsible for wired and wireless Ethernet hardware.

Implement firewall rules and VPNs to ensure secure operation of WKAR’s mission-critical broadcast equipment across multiple subnets. Responsible for firewall/router hardware.

Lead deployment and maintenance of Windows and Linux servers in a broadcast environment

Create and implement a disaster recovery plan. Responsible for data backups.

Quickly respond to technical incidents that affect public-facing broadcast services, content creation, and contractual services.

Coordinates with central IT services on enterprise security controls, such as local and MSU firewalls, and networking.

Unit Specific Education/Experience/Skills



Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year degree program in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business or related information technology field, with coursework in an information technology specialization related to the area of employment.

Three to five years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in an information technology area related to the duties to be performed; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Experience troubleshooting, supporting, and maintaining enterprise IT systems

Experience working with internal and external stakeholders to identify and develop technical solutions

Proven experience working independently and following through on projects with minimal direction

Desired Qualifications



Success with implementing firewall rules to facilitate specific functions between subnets while maintaining security and 24/7 uptime.

Demonstrated knowledge of media over managed IP networks and protocols

Experience with designing and integrating complex integrated systems

Experience using JSON, XML, or other data exchange formats.

Experience in a broadcast facility

Ability to manage time and resources effectively to successfully complete projects and/or respond to and resolve technical incidents in a timely fashion with minimal supervision.

Excellent organizational ability with strong attention to details and proven follow-up skills

Strong oral and written communication skills

Comfortable in a virtual environment to provide trainings and resource support workshops

Ability to interact and work in a team environment, virtually and in-person.

To apply, please refer to Posting #870781 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu. Applications close at 11:55 pm on June 21, 2023.