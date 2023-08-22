Job Posting #886859: WKAR Human Resources Business Partner

EMPLOYMENT

Human Resources Business Partner

WKAR Public Media - Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Position Summary

Reporting to the College of Communication Arts & Sciences Human Resources Director, this position will provide broad strategic and operational support regarding the human resources functions for WKAR Public Media (Broadcasting Services). The position will serve as a resource to WKAR administrators; a liaison to college Human Resources; administer and coordinate human resource activities; and interpret and implement human resources policies, procedures and practices. The chosen candidate will have a role in employee staffing plans, successful on-boarding and orientation and employee success through performance evaluation and professional development. The person in this role will foster and provide leadership in integrating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) best practices in their work.

Responsibilities and characteristics include:



Administer and coordinate all Human Resources related functions.

Manages HR data to assist with planning efforts.

Oversees and recommends improvements as needed for HR policies and procedures.

Strategic staffing advisor & facilitator.

Partners with MSU central Human Resources and college HR representatives to ensure alignment with regards to policies, procedures, practices.

Ensures unit is in compliance with MSU policies, procedures, and collective bargaining agreements.

Leads organizational initiatives and/or projects and performs related administrative duties as assigned.

Strong oral and written communication skillset as this position will communicate with leaders of the unit, and college.

Represents the unit at grievances, arbitrations, worker's compensation hearings and labor negotiations; assists in related labor/management functions.

Resolves complex problems with staff, student employees and department administrators in the administration of HR programs and functions.

Administers and coordinates the processing of all personnel actions for the unit.

Supports the recruitment efforts of the unit by participating in interviews and providing input to search committees on applicants for unit positions, utilizing Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action guidelines.

Organizes and conducts orientation and on-boarding related activities for new employees.

Fosters a culture of inclusiveness and supports diversity within unit.

Oversees Performance Excellence Program.

Maintains a working knowledge of measurement concepts, data collection, and analysis.

Recommends training programs, resources and equipment for staff, and student employees.

Serves as the unit representative for the department and attends monthly Human Resources Unit Representative meetings; effectively communicates information to department administrators.

Unit Specific Education/Experience/Skills



Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business Administration or related field, or a field related to the employing unit;

Three to five years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in managing human resource functions, designing and implementing training programs and human resource/labor relations management and computer applications

Three to five years of HR Generalist experience.

Employee relations and conflict resolution experience.

Recruitment experience.

Experience leading multiple initiatives, tasks, and projects.

or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Desired Qualifications



Master’s degree in human resources, human relations, higher education administration or related field;

A strong service mentality;

Ability and willingness to have difficult conversations effectively;

Practical knowledge related to integrating DEI throughout HR practices.

To apply, please refer to Posting #886859 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu. Applications close at 11:55 pm on August 22, 2023.