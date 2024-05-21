Job Posting #947358: Family Engagement Coordinator

EMPLOYMENT

Family Engagement Coordinator

WKAR Public Media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Job Summary

WKAR, the PBS affiliate within the College of Communication Arts and Sciences and a national broadcast leader, seeks a Family Engagement Coordinator to oversee local community engagement for the Michigan Learning Channel, reaching out to public, private, charter schoolteachers and administrative staff to provide Michigan Learning Channel and PBS resources to teachers and families to optimize their use of the service.

This position works directly with WKAR’s Director of Education to support and train teaching staff to integrate Michigan Learning Channel into curriculum, execute on-air messaging, social media, and other platforms to improve communication among teachers and administrators statewide. The Family Engagement Coordinator will compose, edit, and execute electronic and print communications to families and educators within the station’s viewing area about Michigan Learning Channel programming, special events, and training.

This is a one-year limited-term position with the possibility of extension based on additional funding.

In addition to a competitive salary, this position will enjoy the spectacular benefits that Michigan State University has to offer:



Retirement program with 10% employer matching

Health, prescription drug, dental, and life insurance coverage at no additional cost

Flexible paid time off

East Lansing, Michigan continuously ranks as a ‘best place to live’ for its affordable living, small town charm, vibrant arts, and local activities – not to mention it is only a short drive to Michigan’s captivating Great Lakes and beautiful scenic views.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE



Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree in Education, Communications, Management or an area related to the employing unit.

One to three years of related and progressively more responsible and expansive work experience in education, customer service, training or planning and managing special events; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

May require experience in word processing, database, spreadsheet, desktop publishing and/or presentation software. Position may require software specific to the operational activities of the employing unit. This position may require special licensing or certification in the field related to the area of employment.

To apply, please refer to Posting #947358 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu.

Applications close at 11:55pm on May 21, 2024.