Job Posting #969965: Television Producer/Director I

EMPLOYMENT

Television Producer/Director I

WKAR Public Media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Position Summary

The Producer/Director position with WKAR manages all aspects of production from creative development through premiere. The position is responsible for developing and creating compelling and informative multi-platform video content for and with our dynamic and diverse community, while maintaining a national appeal. The Producer/Director will develop studio and field-based productions of varying lengths for broadcast, digital, and social platforms. The position works in collaboration with other producers, production staff, department heads, community members, and University faculty and staff.

This position has opportunity for a hybrid working schedule with a minimum of three days per week in-office. Remote work agreements are continuously assessed based on the needs of the organization and follow policy and guidance provided by MSU and ComArtSci.

Position Responsibilities

Project Management/Collaboration - 25%



Develop and manage project logistics, to include creation of a production schedule and monitoring of deliverables and deadlines

Develop and manage the creative vision and story from pitch to post, including leading the creative in the field and edit

Determine project priority level, scheduling, and staffing needs, working with leadership to ensure the availability of resources

Act as primary contact for the project, both internally and externally, to include hosting kick-off and review meetings, fielding questions, and collaborating with other departments

Collaborate with development to identify funding opportunities and grants for projects

Coordinate distribution on relevant platforms with the Director of Digital Engagement

Collaborate with other producers on projects as needed

Pre-Production – 25%

Pitch, develop, and research content ideas driven by story, audience, and distribution platforms

Develop and manage production logistics, including coordinating interviews, securing location, and tracking mileage and travel expenses

Create project treatments for internal collaborators, including plans for multi-platform content optimized for different platforms

Production – 20%

Secure all requisite releases and identify sources of information and visual materials while adhering to copyright and other legal standards

Adhere to creative, journalistic, station, and PBS standards for content

Comply with MSU and union regulations when planning and conducting production shoots/events

Produce/Direct in studio and field production shoots

Post-Production – 20%

Script and/or outline project, providing off-line edits and/or explicit instructions to the Editor

Review cuts and provide feedback in a timely manner

Training, Mentorship, and Community Engagement - 10%

Regularly explore and connect with the latest trends in the media industry, sharing new ideas and best practices with the rest of the content team

Provide mentorship and training for college students, young professionals, and early career colleagues in the areas of producing, editing, and storytelling

Participate in quarterly trainings related to job function, communication, and/or DEI

Build relationships and partnerships with university and community organizations and individuals

Unit Specific Education/Experience/Skills

Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree program in Television Production or Telecommunications ; three to five years in producing video content, related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in studio and remote television production, editing and the use of related television equipment; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Desired Qualifications



Four-year college degree program in Television Production, multimedia broadcasting, communications, media broadcasting, communications, media production or a related fieldAbility to tell high-quality, creative, thoughtful, engaging stories through multimedia.

Extensive knowledge and experience in television and digital media production standard practices and emerging trends.

Experience working with and building relationships with community organizations and outreach partnerships.

Record of strong project management experience with demonstrable successful outcomes.

Experience with video editing software.

Strong written, oral, and interpersonal communication skills.

Knowledge of PBS standards.

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, age, disability or protected veteran status.

Required Application Materials

For consideration, please submit:



Letter of Interest Resume Links to work samples

Special Instructions

Work Hours

Typically 8-5 M-F. Some evenings and weekends may be required. This position has opportunity for a hybrid working schedule with a minimum of three days per week in-office.

Remote Work Statement

MSU strives to provide a flexible work environment and this position has been designated as remote-friendly. Remote-friendly means some or all of the duties can be performed remotely as mutually agreed upon.

To apply, please refer to Posting #969965 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu.

Applications close at 11:55pm on Aug 13, 2024.