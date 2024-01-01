Job Posting #984215: Director of Production

EMPLOYMENT

Director of Production

WKAR Public Media - Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.



Position Summary

The Director of Production at WKAR is responsible for managing a diverse portfolio of studio and field television and digital video production projects designed to serve local and national audiences. This position provides leadership and supervision to Producers and Production staff. The role requires a strategic leader with excellent organizational and interpersonal skills and passion for high-quality public media production. The ideal candidate will have experience working as a producer or managing a team of content creators, and familiarity with current and emerging trends in digital media consumption.

Essential Functions:



Team Leadership: Foster a collaborative and cohesive work environment, leading and supervising a team of production and producing staff, including temp/on-call employees. A decisive decision leader who promotes open communication, teamwork, and professional development.

Foster a collaborative and cohesive work environment, leading and supervising a team of production and producing staff, including temp/on-call employees. A decisive decision leader who promotes open communication, teamwork, and professional development. Planning and Strategy: Develop and implement production strategies and plans that align with the station’s goals and mission. Ensure that all projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.

Develop and implement production strategies and plans that align with the station’s goals and mission. Ensure that all projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards. Project Management: Manage WKAR production schedules, including scheduling and assignment delegation, and monitoring and approving work.

Manage WKAR production schedules, including scheduling and assignment delegation, and monitoring and approving work. Budget Management: Work with Senior Leadership to prepare and monitor budgets, contracts, and project development.

Work with Senior Leadership to prepare and monitor budgets, contracts, and project development. Editorial and Quality Control: Provide editorial leadership and direction, in collaboration with the Senior Director of Content and Education, ensuring that content is on-brand, diverse and inclusive of WKAR’s audiences, and consistent in quality and integrity.

Provide editorial leadership and direction, in collaboration with the Senior Director of Content and Education, ensuring that content is on-brand, diverse and inclusive of WKAR’s audiences, and consistent in quality and integrity. Collaboration: Work closely with other departments to ensure a unified approach to content creation and distribution. Partner with the development team to plan, support, and participate in reoccurring broadcast pledge related activities.

Work closely with other departments to ensure a unified approach to content creation and distribution. Partner with the development team to plan, support, and participate in reoccurring broadcast pledge related activities. Technology: Work with Senior Director of Operations to maintain and identify production and editing equipment and technologies necessary for successful department operations.

Work with Senior Director of Operations to maintain and identify production and editing equipment and technologies necessary for successful department operations. Customer Service: Work with Senior Director of Operations to facilitate contractual services.

Work with Senior Director of Operations to facilitate contractual services. Innovation: Stay updated with industry trends and technological advancements. Introduce new ideas and methodologies to enhance the production process.

Stay updated with industry trends and technological advancements. Introduce new ideas and methodologies to enhance the production process. Other duties as assigned.

Minimum Requirements

Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year degree program in Telecommunication, Communication, or a field related to the specific area of programming; three to five years of related and progressively more responsible and expansive work experience in developing, scheduling and monitoring the programming of a broadcasting unit; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.



Desired Qualifications

Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year degree program in film and television production, multimedia broadcasting, communications, media production, or a related field.

Five to eight years of experience leading and supervising diverse and multifunctional media production teams

Extensive knowledge and experience in television and digital media production standard practices and emerging trends

Experience working with and building relationships with community organizations and outreach partnerships

Proven record of effective leadership resulting in demonstrable team and organizational accomplishments

Experience working in public media

Experience working with and/or mentoring interns

Demonstrated ability to tell high-quality, creative, engaging stories through multimedia

Demonstrated ability to communication effectively with a wide range of people and personalities

Experience fostering an inclusive and production workplace

Strong written, oral, and interpersonal communication skills

Strong customer and community commitment

Record of strong project management experiences with demonstrable successful outcomes

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, age, disability or protected veteran status.



Required Application Materials

Resume

Cover letter

Work Hours

Standard core hours of 8-5pm with evening and weekend work as needed.

To apply, please refer to Posting #855205 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu. Applications close at 11:55 pm on Sept. 10, 2024. Bidding eligibility ends Sept 3, 2024, at 11:55pm.