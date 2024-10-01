Job Posting #990803: Politics and Civics Reporter / Producer/Host Radio II

EMPLOYMENT

Politics and Civics Reporter

WKAR Public Media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Position Summary

WKAR is seeking a dynamic and versatile Politics and Civics Reporter to join our team. The ideal candidate will cover local, and occasionally state, politics, elections, government policy, and civic issues, producing insightful and in-depth reports for radio, web, and multimedia platforms. You should have a passion for storytelling, a keen interest in the political landscape, and the ability to explain complex topics in a way that engages and informs our audience. This role will require strong multimedia skills, including audio, and digital content production.

Characteristic Duties & Responsibilities

Content Creation, Reporting (60%)

Cover and analyze political developments at the local and state level, with a focus on how policies affect the community (Topics may include government, elections, public policy, civic engagement, and social issues)

Write and produce high-quality journalism across various formats, including radio, online, and social media Respond to and report on breaking political and other news in real time for both radio and digital platforms

Utilize data, public records, and interviews to provide reports and analysis, focusing on governmental issues Participate in team meetings, editorial planning, and cross-department collaborations

Cover general assignment stories as needed Fill-in hosting, support (30%)

Fills in as local host on All Things Considered and Morning Edition as needed. Fills in as story editor for team members as needed

Training, and Community Relations (10%)

Support WKARs responsive, engaged connection with community and audience by attending events and engaging community partners

Minimum Requirements

Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree program in Telecommunications, Journalism, or Broadcast Production; three to five years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in radio production, broadcast operations, rules and regulations and interviewing; or an equivalent combination of education and experience. The position may require a FCC Restricted Radiotelephone Operator 's Permit.

Desired Qualifications



Knowledge equivalent to that which would normally be acquired by completing a four-year college degree program in journalism, broadcasting, communications or related field

Knowledge of local, state, and national political landscapes and issues Minimum of 3 years of experience in journalism, preferably with a focus on politics, government, or civic reporting

Excellent reporting, writing, and interviewing skills, with an ability to explain complex political and civic issues clearly and compellingly

Familiarity with digital production tools (e.g., Adobe Audition, Premiere, etc.), audio recording, and editing

Experience in public radio or nonprofit journalism Ability to shoot and edit content for web and social media use

Confident decision maker

Ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of people and personalities

Comfortable initiating and implementing novel approaches to reporting, outreach, and fundraising

Ability to work on deadline, often under pressure, and manage multiple projects simultaneously

A commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in both content and team collaboration

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, age, disability or protected veteran status.

Required Application Materials

Please submit cover letter, resume and work samples for consideration.

Work Hours

9:00am-6:00m M-F. This position requires evening and weekend work depending on coverage needs and station requirements.

Remote Work Statement

MSU strives to provide a flexible work environment and this position has been designated as remote-friendly. Remote-friendly means some or all of the duties can be performed remotely as mutually agreed upon.

To apply, please refer to Posting #990803 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu.

Applications close at 11:55pm on Oct 1, 2024.