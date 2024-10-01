Job Posting #990806: News Editor / Editor III

EMPLOYMENT

Politics and Civics Reporter

WKAR Public Media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Position Summary

This position is the primary editor for all content produced by the WKAR news team. You are also expected to produce news content as directed by the news director and fill in as host when needed.

Characteristic Duties & Responsibilities

Copy and Audio Editing (60%)



Serves as primary editor of WKAR news content, providing feedback and coaching to new staff before, during, and after the news gathering process

Works closely with news staff to develop story ideas and establish deadlines

Ensures content meets NPR standards

Directs and assists news team in formatting content for multi-media distribution and schedules content distribution

In consultation with the news director and the news team, establishes editing process workflows and standard practices

Works collaboratively with the news director to improve newsroom work processes that increase quality and quantity of news product

Producing news stories, fill-in hosting (30%)



Pitches and produces spots and long-form stories as time allows

Fills in as local host on All Things Considered and Morning Edition as needed

Community Relations and Support (10%)



Supports WKAR’s responsive, engaged connection with community and audience by attending community events and engaging community partners.

Participates in fundraising activities at WKAR and in the community

Participates in special projects as required

This position currently has opportunity for a hybrid work schedule with a minimum of three days per week in-office. Remote work agreements are continuously reviewed and subject to change based on the needs of the organization and guidance provided by the College of Communication Arts & Sciences and Michigan State University.

Communication / Interpersonal Relationships

Scope of interactions

Internal: Continual contact with employees at all levels, requiring strong communication skills in order to motivate departments and individuals to complete projects and meet deadlines

External: Extensive, complex contact with numerous outside individuals and organizations, requiring high levels of professionalism, polish, courtesy, and tact in order to best represent the organization and move forward to achieve objectives

Direction received: Reports directly to WKAR News Director and receives guidance regarding overall strategic plan and desired outcomes

Core Hours of Work

9:00am-6:00m M-F. This position requires evening and weekend work depending on coverage needs and station requirements. While there are core hours for the position, the successful candidate should be prepared to work a flexible schedule – as directed by the News Director – that may include occasional fundraising meetings, special broadcasts, and evening edits.

Minimum Requirements

Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree program in Journalism, English, Communications, Public Relations, or related Liberal Arts program; three to five years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in academic organization and procedures, editing a variety of formats, such as news releases, research papers, and feature articles; and knowledge of design and printing techniques; word processing, desktop publishing, database, spreadsheet, and presentation software; may require experience in supervision and experience with web site design, maintenance and communication; may require the ability to read, write, and translate one or more foreign languages; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.



Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in journalism, broadcasting, or related field

Demonstrated ability to edit news copy

At least three years’ experience in a radio, print, or digital newsroom

Experience using an online content management system and social media platforms

Desired Qualifications



Minimum of three years’ experience editing news copy, hosting or reporting

Proficiency with Grove content management system and Adobe Creative Cloud or other Digital Audio Workspace

Superior research and writing skills

Confident decision maker

Ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of people and personalities

Comfortable initiating and implementing novel approaches to reporting, outreach, and fundraising

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, age, disability or protected veteran status.

Required Application Materials

Please submit cover letter, resume and work samples for consideration.

Work Hours

9:00am-6:00m M-F. This position requires evening and weekend work depending on coverage needs and station requirements.

Remote Work Statement

MSU strives to provide a flexible work environment and this position has been designated as remote-friendly. Remote-friendly means some or all of the duties can be performed remotely as mutually agreed upon.

To apply, please refer to Posting #990806 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu.

Applications close at 11:55pm on Oct 1, 2024.