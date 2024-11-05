Job Posting #998831: Social Media/Digital Coordinator

EMPLOYMENT

Social Media/Digital Coordinator

WKAR Public Media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Position Summary

WKAR Public Media within the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University seeks an innovative and detail-oriented Social Media/Digital Coordinator. This position is part of WKAR’s communication team, which provides support to development, education, radio, and television production units in addition to the broad communication needs of WKAR.

WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television, radio, and digital content and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR-TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, and WKAR Radio Reading Service.

Reporting to the Director of Digital Engagement, the Social Media/Digital Coordinator will assume responsibility for the management of paid social media campaigns, paid search ads and management and enhancement of WKAR’s social media channels.

This includes the creation and adaptation of content for diverse audiences, active engagement with communities, experience with keyword research, and a keen awareness of evolving communication and social media trends. Utilizing analytics as a robust component of their work, the chosen candidate will inform future projects aligned with the station's strategic priorities and demonstrate a commitment to ongoing education in marketing and enrollment management.

The ideal candidate will thrive in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment, be adept at managing multiple projects concurrently, be proficient in creating and devising marketing campaigns including paid social media and display campaigns and have working knowledge of search engine marketing. A creative self-starter, they will take initiative while collaborating seamlessly with a high-energy team of digital, marketing, communications, and multimedia professionals. In this collaborative and innovative work environment, the successful candidate will contribute to the authentic storytelling of WKAR, showcasing the excellence of our content. Join a dynamic team, where a fun and collaborative atmosphere fosters the generation of fresh ideas to support and enhance the reputation of the WKAR brand.

This position has opportunity for a hybrid working schedule with a minimum of three days per week in-office. Remote work agreements are continuously assessed based on the needs of the organization and follow policies and guidelines provided by the College of Communication Arts & Sciences and Michigan State University.

This role supports WKAR’s mission to inform, educate, and inspire the mid-Michigan community by connection people through thought-provoking content, ideas, and perspectives.

Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:



Execute strategic marketing campaigns for WKAR across multiple media – organic and paid search, display, video, and social platforms (Google, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram) researching effective channels, conducting ongoing assessments, and coordinating asset delivery.

Conduct keyword research and manage all aspects of campaign configuration, launch, and ongoing optimization – including strategy, ad copywriting, data-based optimization, budget/billing management, and ad trafficking to drive students into program pipelines.

Work with WKAR staff and students to develop, write, organize, and publish engaging content across WKAR’s social media platforms to effectively connect with and captivate target audiences.

Organize and supervise students in social media content creation, modeling live coverage and creative processes for multimedia assets.

Provide daily support and management for WKAR accounts on various platforms including Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram, aligning efforts with station content strategies.

Utilize short-form video content to leverage current social media trends and enhance audience engagement.

Publish social media content across platforms with appropriate analytics tags/descriptions, ensuring strategic tracking and measurement.

Foster community engagement by promptly responding to comments, tags, and direct messages, as well as identifying, planning, and sharing user-generated content.

Strengthen coordination and collaboration with social media partners across the station.

Generate and contribute innovative ideas for WKAR’s social media presence.

Curate content for WKAR e-newsletters.

Routine website maintenance and updates.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Minimum Requirements

Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree program in Communications, Telecommunications, Journalism, Marketing, or Public Relations; up to six months of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in public and media relations, composing, editing and publication production, news, broadcasting, and print media, and/or marketing, advertising, and creative services; graphic design; word processing; desktop publishing; web design; presentation; spreadsheet and/or database software; public presentation; or radio production; or computer programming/technology; experience managing content for social media channels; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Desired Qualifications



Proficiency with social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Experience using Meta Business Manager, YouTube Studio, CapCut or Adobe Premiere, Canva, and WordPress.

Experience with paid social media and digital marketing channels, CRM platforms and social media management tools.

Experience in creative storytelling and scripting for short-form multimedia content.

Experience with MS Office and publishing tools.

Experience with industry tools like ChatGPT, GA4, Google Ads, Google Ad Manager, Google Search Console, Google Tag manager, MailChimp and other relevant platforms.

Working knowledge of HTML and CSS.

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, age, disability or protected veteran status.

Required Application Materials

Please submit resume, cover letter and include link to online portfolio showcasing past work

Special Instructions

Resume, cover letter and include link to online portfolio showcasing past work

Work Hours

Standard 8-5. Will periodically include evening and weekend hours.

Remote Work Statement

MSU strives to provide a flexible work environment and this position has been designated as remote-friendly. Remote-friendly means some or all of the duties can be performed remotely as mutually agreed upon.

To apply, please refer to Posting #998831 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu.

Applications close at 11:55pm on Nov 5, 2024.