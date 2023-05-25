Kick-Start My Art is a WKAR original series designed to nurture your child's creativity, problem-solving skills, and positive mindset through engaging step-by-step instruction provided by our host and middle art teacher, Mrs. Fred.

Each episode of Kick-Start My Art will cover a different technique and material, ranging from watercolor balloon animals to interactive 3D puppets using flat pieces of paper. Young viewers will have the opportunity to explore and expand their artistic horizons.

This digital series is set to premiere on the WKAR Family YouTube page and the PBS Video App on Monday, May 29.

Kick-Start My Art is an excellent resource for parents and educators seeking to inspire children's creativity and provide them with a platform to explore their artistic potential.