Listening To WKAR With Siri

Your smart speaker just got smarter. With a few simple commands, you can access the entire world of WKAR – all the latest news, newest podcasts, and discussions of the day. Give any of the utterances below a try and hear WKAR's critically acclaimed, audio-rich stories come alive on your HomePod, or any device that supports Siri.

Live radio from your Member station

Say, "Hey Siri, play the station WKAR or "Hey Siri, play WKAR radio" to hear live radio from a Member station.

Click here to find any NPR Member station in the country.

National news from NPR

Say, "Hey Siri, play the news from NPR" to hear the latest NPR newscast, updated every hour.

Podcasts

Say, "Hey Siri, play the podcast [Podcast Name]" to hear the most recent episode of any podcast.

Click here to see all of NPR's podcasts.