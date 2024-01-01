Matching Gift Challenge

Become a Matching Gift Leader

Would you consider making a matching gift of $1,000 or more ? Your contribution would inspire others to give, doubling the impact of every donation. Together, we can continue to provide the essential services that our community relies on.

Matching gifts are a powerful way to rally our supporters and enhance the effect of every donation. By stepping up as a matching gift donor, you’ll be demonstrating your leadership and commitment to public media, while directly supporting the programming that makes a real difference here in mid-Michigan.

How to Make a Difference

If you’re interested in becoming a matching gift donor, please reach out to us today. We’d love to discuss how your support can help us achieve our Giving Tuesday goals.

Contact Kevin Cooney, Director of Annual Giving

Phone: 517-884-4789

Email: kevin.cooney@wkar.org

Thank you for considering this meaningful way to support WKAR and make an impact in our community.

