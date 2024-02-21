Michigan Election FAQ

Haga clic aquí para nuestras preguntas frecuentes en español.

How do I register to vote?

You can register to vote online here. You can also register in person at a clerk’s office or by mail. More information here.

What is the deadline to register to vote for the upcoming election?

Applications must be received at least 15 days before Election Day in order to be processed in time for the next election. Within 14 days of an election, voters must submit a voter registration application in person and present proof of residency at their local clerk’s office. More information here.

How can I check my voter registration status?

You can check your registration status as well as other voter information online here.

How do I apply to get an absentee ballot?

You can request an absentee ballot online here. Michigan voters can also decide to be placed on a permanent absentee ballot list. More information here.

What is the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot?

Online applications may be submitted until 5 p.m. the Friday before Election Day. To ensure there is enough time to receive and return an absentee ballot, plan on submitting the absentee ballot application online at least 15 days before Election Day. More information here.

Do I need to show an ID to vote?

Michigan requires voters to present photo identification while voting as ruled by the Michigan Supreme Court in 2007. A voter who does not have an acceptable form of identification can cast a ballot by signing an affidavit.

How do I find my polling place?

You can find your polling place online here.

Updated 2/21/24