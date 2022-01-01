The Michigan Learning Channel (MLC) is a statewide public television partnership offering instructional content to support the education of students and to provide alternative resources for families and teachers.

MLC shows are broadcast for over-the-air antenna reception and are available as a live stream. Shows are stored for on-demand viewing on a variety of digital platforms, ensuring accessibility to all students, teachers and families in the state. All content is offered at no cost to schools, families and caregivers!

For more information contact:

Summer Godette, WKAR Family Engagement Coordinator

Summer@wkar.org or 517-884-4774.