The Michigan Learning Channel (MLC) is a statewide public television partnership offering instructional content to support the education of students and to provide alternative resources for families and teachers.
MLC shows are broadcast for over-the-air antenna reception and are available as a live stream. Shows are stored for on-demand viewing on a variety of digital platforms, ensuring accessibility to all students, teachers and families in the state. All content is offered at no cost to schools, families and caregivers!
Literacy Essentials Professional Learning Virtual Workshops
Tue., Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:00p.m. | Learn about the Literacy Essentials with teachers from the Read, Write, ROAR! TV series. During these workshops teachers will demonstrate research-supported literacy instruction with fun and interactive lessons you can use in your grade K-3 classrooms.
Celebrate the 100th day of school and combat math anxiety!
Solve our riddles, think creatively, and start fun conversations all about problem-solving and mathematical thinking. MLC is sharing a new #MLCMathMystery every Tuesday and Thursday until the end of February on the MLC Twitter and Facebook Page. But on-demand videos, lesson plans, and solutions can only be found Here.
SUMMER 2022 IS COMING!
Want to stay updated on all things MLC Summer? Check out the MLC Summer Webpage to get involved and stay informed.
The Michigan Learning Channel’s 8-week summer program has everything preschool to 6th Grade learners need to continue building their brains and learning key concepts for school success! Each grade has 2-3 hours of video lessons per week, virtual events and special broadcasts, plus a fun and interactive activity book. All programs are available on broadcast television and on-demand online. Download and share the MLC Summer educator guide packet and slide deck which includes details of the program and how to use it with your family, school, or library. Contact your Engagement Coordinator, Summer Godette with questions or to get involved!
Computer Science on the Michigan Learning Channel
Computer science and coding activities for all ages! The Michigan Learning Channel is partnering with Code.org and Grand Valley State University’s MiSTEM Network to inspire students of all ages to try their hand at a coding activity. The Michigan Learning Channel has compiled a list of resources for teachers, students, and parents to join the fun!
Read, Write, ROAR! Literacy Activity Books and more!
Learning literacy skills is fun with the Michigan Learning Channel! Each Literacy Activity Book has activity pages that go along with the Read, Write, ROAR! video lessons and activities from your favorite PBS KIDS characters!
Get the digital version of the Summer Activity Book we handed out during Summer 2021.
Download the FREE MLC Literacy Activity Books and Summer Activity Books HERE!
WEBINAR: Introduction to the Michigan Learning Channel
Looking for ways to support teachers and preK-12 grade students with distance learning for hard-to-reach students? The Michigan Learning Channel can help.
In this free webinar, you will learn about free K-12 distance learning resources, networking opportunities, and get an exclusive look at new programming!
For Your School or Organization
Visit this MLC Webinar Request form to request information about scheduling a workshop session dedicated to education colleagues and parents at your school or organization.
Over the Air from WKAR-TV in Mid-Michigan
In mid-Michigan, the Michigan Learning Channel is now available through your antenna on WKAR-TV at channel 23.5.
What's On
View detailed broadcast and streaming schedules here:
Rescan Your TV
If your antenna-connected TV does not automatically include 23.5 in the channel line-up, you will need to rescan your TV.
Your remote control and TV menus may vary, but the basic steps are the same.
- Press MENU on your remote control
- Select SETUP
- Choose ANTENNA then CHANNEL SCAN or AUTO TUNE
Michigan Learning Channel is not available on satellite services at this time. The channel is available on Spectrum Cable TV.
The MLC Day at a Glance