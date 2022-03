Rescan Your TV

If your antenna-connected TV does not automatically include Michigan Learning Channel WKAR-TV 23.5 in the channel line-up, you will need to rescan your TV.

Your remote control and TV menus may vary, but the basic steps are the same.



Press MENU on your remote control Select SETUP Choose ANTENNA then CHANNEL SCAN or AUTO TUNE

Michigan Learning Channel is not available on satellite services at this time. The channel is available on Spectrum Cable TV.