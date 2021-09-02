Muhammad Ali | A film by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, & David McMahon

Muhammad Ali brings to life one of the best-known and most indelible figures of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated millions of fans throughout the world with his mesmerizing combination of speed, grace, and power in the ring, and charm and playful boasting outside of it.

The four-part, eight-hour film by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon airs Sun. Sept. 19 - Wed. Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on WKAR TV.

Each two-hour episode debuts at 8 p.m. and repeats at 10 p.m. nightly.