MORE

Artists relate the music they play to societal issues and their own lived experiences. Through personal stories and performance, artists relate the music they play to societal issues and their own lived experiences.

International recording artist Damien Sneed is the host. Sneed is a pianist, organist, composer, conductor, arranger, producer, and arts educator whose work spans multiple genres.

Supported in part by

MSU Federal Credit Union

Michigan State University Office for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion

Music for Social Justice was recorded on the campus of Michigan State University at Fairchild Theatre in the MSU Auditorium, Murray Hall of the Billman Music Pavilion, and WKAR television studios.

Produced by Michigan State University College of Music

Presented by WKAR Public Media

