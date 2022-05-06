May 8–Jun. 23 on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING
Artists relate the music they play to societal issues and their own lived experiences.
Through personal stories and performance, artists relate the music they play to societal issues and their own lived experiences.
International recording artist Damien Sneed is the host. Sneed is a pianist, organist, composer, conductor, arranger, producer, and arts educator whose work spans multiple genres.
MSU Federal Credit Union
Michigan State University Office for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion
Music for Social Justice was recorded on the campus of Michigan State University at Fairchild Theatre in the MSU Auditorium, Murray Hall of the Billman Music Pavilion, and WKAR television studios.
Produced by Michigan State University College of Music
Presented by WKAR Public Media
'Music for Social Justice' debuts Sunday on WKAR-TV. The locally-produced series explores current issues facing society through music.
EAST LANSING, MI; May 2, 2022 – WKAR Public Media and the College of Music at Michigan State University announce today the upcoming broadcast premiere of Music for Social Justice, a new television series exploring societal issues through music and the personal stories of the artists behind the music. The series debuts Sunday, May 8, on WKAR-TV 23, the PBS station serving Michigan's capital region.