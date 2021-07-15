© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Lansing's 'Dam Jam' Returns For Three-Day Event Of Music, Food And Local Vendors

WKAR Public Media | By Megan Schellong
Published July 15, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT
photo of hands up in the air with a transparent treble clef running across the image. A sunset is in the background.
Photo courtesy of CANVA
/
The Dam Jam is returning today for the three-day event along the riverfront in Old Town Lansing at the Brenke Fish Ladder.

The Dam Jam is returning Thursday for the three-day event along the riverfront in Old Town Lansing at the Brenke Fish Ladder.

The event hosted by Lansing 5:01, a group dedicated to showcasing Lansing's opportunities for arts, recreation, night life and urban residential living, is scheduled to run through Saturday.

Visitors can stop by the artisan village, shop from local vendors, and grab a bite to eat.

There will also be a total of 9 bands over the course of the three days performing live music. The lineup includes: Frontier Ruckus, Mikey Austin, Ben Daniels Band, Matt Gabriel, Dani Darling, Anytime, Two-Faced Wilson and 100 Proof.

Attendees must wear masks unless seated at a table and will be expected to follow social distancing guidelines.

Registration for the event is recommended but not required. You can sign up using this link.

Tags

WKAR NewsLansing517lansing 5:01dam jamold town lansing
Megan Schellong
Megan Schellong is the local host producer for Morning Edition on WKAR.
See stories by Megan Schellong
Related Content
Load More