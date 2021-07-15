Lansing's 'Dam Jam' Returns For Three-Day Event Of Music, Food And Local Vendors

The Dam Jam is returning Thursday for the three-day event along the riverfront in Old Town Lansing at the Brenke Fish Ladder.

The event hosted by Lansing 5:01, a group dedicated to showcasing Lansing's opportunities for arts, recreation, night life and urban residential living, is scheduled to run through Saturday.

Visitors can stop by the artisan village, shop from local vendors, and grab a bite to eat.

There will also be a total of 9 bands over the course of the three days performing live music. The lineup includes: Frontier Ruckus, Mikey Austin, Ben Daniels Band, Matt Gabriel, Dani Darling, Anytime, Two-Faced Wilson and 100 Proof.

Attendees must wear masks unless seated at a table and will be expected to follow social distancing guidelines.

Registration for the event is recommended but not required. You can sign up using this link.