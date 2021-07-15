© 2021
WKAR News

Semiconductor Shortage Forcing Temporary Shutdown Of GM's Delta Township Plant

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published July 15, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT
Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
General Motors
/

General Motors will temporarily shut down the Delta Township assembly plant.

The pandemic has caused an ongoing shortage of semiconductors, and that shortage is the reason for closing GM’s Delta Township Assembly Plant. The closure starts on Monday and is expected to last into August.

Spokesperson Erin Davis issued a statement indicating that this is expected to be a “near-term issue.”

The Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Acadia Limited and Buick Enclave are built at the facility.

A similar shortage forced the automaker to close the Lansing Grand River plant for a time back in May.

GM has announced similar shutdowns at a plant in Tennessee, another in Ontario Canada, and two facilities in Mexico.  

Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also is an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
