MSU Strips Titles From Two Retired Profs Due To Sexual Misconduct

Updated July 16, 2:02 p.m. ET

Michigan State University has revoked an honorary title from two retired professors after determining they engaged in sexual misconduct.

MSU investigated complaints against former faculty members Charles Steinfield in 2012 and Thomas Vogel in 2016.

Both were deemed to have violated the university’s sexual misconduct policy.

In May, MSU stripped Steinfield and Vogel of their status as professors emeritus.

Spokesman Dan Olsen says the action was in a response to a university-wide review.

“We will continue to then review these allegations as they go forward and make sure we’re handling these with appropriate care,” says Olsen.

Steinfield and Vogel will no longer be allowed to represent Michigan State University in any way.

In a written statement, Olsen says “while these revocations may not undo the harm caused by these two individuals, our actions make clear that even retired faculty can and will be held accountable for violating university policy while at Michigan State University when new evidence is brought forward.”

Separately, the University of Michigan revised its own emeritus status policy this week to include revocation measures in cases of sexual misconduct.