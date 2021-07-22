MSU Requiring Students To Fill Out COVID-19 Vaccine Survey

In an e-mail to students Thursday, Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. said the survey will help with "planning and to inform the public health decisions" needed to prepare for the fall semester.

Stanley added that could include requiring masks indoors or participation in the university's Early Detection program for those who are unvaccinated depending on the number of cases or hospitalizations in the community.

Students will be asked to attest in an online survey whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or mark if they prefer not to answer.

Stanley cited the increase of delta variant cases of COVID-19 as an area of concern that could impact campus policies for the fall. He said getting vaccinated is the most dependable way to reduce the spread of the virus.

"Together, we are neighbors, friends and community residents. We are looking out for and protecting each other. This is part of being a Spartan," he said.

Those completing the survey will receive $20 into their Spartan Cash account and students who are vaccinated will be eligible for future prizes.

Personally identifiable data will not be shared with the public, faculty, other students or supervisors and will only be reviewed by university leadership and public health professionals.

Faculty and staff are being asked to fill out a similar survey, but it is not mandatory.

The MSU Health Care Pharmacy is continuing to administer free vaccinations.