Lansing Organizations Plan To Transform Vacant School Into Community Center

For nearly ten years, the 220,000 square feet of the former Otto Junior High School in North Lansing has stood empty.

The property once owned by the Lansing School District has now been turned over to the nonprofit organizations, Advancement Corporation and the Metro Lansing Poor People’s Campaign.

LaShawn Erby with Advancement Corp. said the center will serve as a one-stop shop offering resources and support to community members.

“Seeing people come together not just talking about coming together, but actually coming together and wanting to work together, it is what we need in our community," she said.

Derrick Knox Jr. with the Metro Lansing Poor People’s Campaign said the center would be the first of its kind in the area.

“You may be coming in for food services and not realize that you may need some help with housing services, may need some help with mental health services [or] may need some help with childcare services," he said.

"We wanted to make sure we provided that for you."

Knox said he's hoping to open up the center to the community later this year.