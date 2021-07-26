City of Lansing, Latinx Nonprofit Seek To Build Event Stage, Archway In Old Town

The city of Lansing and a prominent Latinx community group want to build an event stage and archway at Cesar E. Chavez Plaza in Old Town.

They’ve applied for a $500,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation.

If approved, the project would create a permanent venue for artistic and cultural programs at the plaza on the corner of East Cesar E. Chavez Ave. and Turner Road.

Lansing For Cesar E. Chavez chairman Joe Bermudez believes the project has a good chance of succeeding, with or without the grant.

“I think there’s a lot of interest with honoring Cesar Chavez that would go along with the name change and the plaza,” says Bermudez. “Not just from the Hispanic community, but a lot of different cultures. I think they’d be interested in helping.”

More than 150 groups have applied for the Consumers Energy Foundation Prosperity Award program.

Winners are expected to be announced this fall.