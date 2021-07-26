MI Health Officials Urge Faster Horses Festival Attendees To Get Tested For COVID-19

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is asking people who attended the Faster Horses country music festival this month to get tested for COVID-19. Health officials believe a coronavirus outbreak is connected to the event.

As of Monday, 23 people who attended Faster Horses have tested positive for COVID-19. The festival took place July 16 through the 18th at the Michigan International Speedway in Lenawee County. State health department spokesperson Lynn Sutfin says it’s likely many attendees were exposed.

“So we are urging individuals who were at the festival who are not fully vaccinated or perhaps who are suffering from some symptoms to get tested," she said. "That's the best they can do right now to curtail the spread of the virus to others would be to go get themselves tested for COVID-19."

Sutfin said six of those confirmed to be infected were vaccinated for the coronavirus.

"And these are individuals who were attending and many of the 23 people were at the festival during their infectious period," she added.

More than 30,000 people attended the festival. To find a testing site near you visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest.