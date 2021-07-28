MSU Professors Circulating Letter Urging University To Require Vaccine Proof, Testing

Updated Wednesday, July 28, 6:27 p.m.

Two Michigan State University professors are circulating a letter to President Samuel Stanley Jr., urging the administration to tighten COVID-19 rules for the fall semester.

Economist Scott Imberman and Sarah Reckhow, a political scientist at MSU, are seeking a requirement that university faculty, staff and students provide proof of vaccination or be tested twice weekly.

Those not in compliance would not be allowed at in-person activities.

The letter stresses that while still not requiring shots, such a policy would help stop coronavirus outbreaks.

The emergence of the Delta variant has renewed the call for vaccination requirements. Six Big Ten universities will reportedly require proof of vaccination.

Imberman stresses that it isn’t just the faculty and staff at MSU seeking tougher rules for the fall semester.

MSU professor of economics Scott Imberman hopes Michigan State University will require either proof of vaccination or twice-weekly COVID-19 testing this fall.

“The State News, just the other day, put out an editorial that calls for more vaccination requirements on campus, so I think a lot of students are very nervous about what’s going to happen with COVID this semester.”

As of Wednesday morning, Imberman says more than 300 people have signed on in less than a day.

"We are running roughly about 50% faculty, 40% students, and a little under 10% staff, so it’s a pretty good mix,” he said.

Imberman says signatures will be gathered for several days so the letter can be delivered to President Stanley early next week. Only people with MSU-associated email addresses are able to access the form.

The letter: